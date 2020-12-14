Courtesy photo

Rice's Saniya Burks and Aaliya Nezar put pressure on an opponent in an earlier game this season while Lexi Davis follows the play. Rice's tenacious and aggressive defense has been a key to the Lady Bulldogs' 10-1 start. Ki'Undrea Smith's team is forcing more than 25 turnovers a game this season, and had a tremendous defensive game on Friday when the Lady Bulldogs forced 28 turnovers against unbeaten Palmer and ran away with a 68-21 win in their district opener.