Rice's Lady Bulldogs faced undefeated Palmer in a big showdown to open district play on Friday night, and the Rice kids ran by Palmer with an impressive 68-21 victory.
Rice is now 10-1 for the season and improving every week all over the court. Freshman Saniya Burks had another big night, pouring in 32 points to go along with seven rebounds, five steals and three assists on a night when Rice's defense dominated the game.
The Lady Bulldogs forced 28 turnovers and a number of players stepped up offensively. Jonisa Espinosa had a big double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with two steals.
Alyssa Claxton scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and had a pair of steals and Lexi Davis dropped in 10 points as three Lady Bulldogs scored in double figures. Davis also made five steals handed out three assists and pulled down two rebounds with a brilliant all-around game.
Aaliyah Nezar had three points, two rebounds and a steal and KK Davis scored two points for Rice, which has been the hottest team in the Golden Circle since the season started.
