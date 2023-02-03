Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Rice's Saniya Burks hits a pretty jumper in an earlier game this season. Burks and Rice's Lady Bulldogs are in a battle for first-place in the 18-3A race. They're on a five game winning streak but haven't touched the ball in a week because to the frozen conditions on the roads.

They now have to play three games in five days to end the regular season.