The ice on the roads froze the red-hot race for first place in the girls District 18-3A scramble this week as three teams -- Mildred, Rice and Malakoff -- waited to get back on the court for a frantic finish.
Mildred got a jump on a the wild finish by playing and beating Blooming Grove Thursday night to take a big step toward winning the district title while Rice had to wait until Friday night to face Kemp on the road.
Mildred takes a 10-2 district record into the last two games, playing at Scurry-Rosser Friday and finishing the district schedule at home Tuesday against Eustace.
Rice and Malakoff were tied for second at 8-3 with three games left when the deep-freeze hit. Rice is on a five-game winning streak with three games to play in five days.
The Lady Bulldogs played Kemp Friday on the road, and face Palmer at 2 p.m. at home Saturday before playing Scurry-Rosser at home in the season finale on Tuesday night.
Mildred can win the title and a top-seed in the 3A playoffs with victories in the last two games, even if Rice and Malakoff go unbeaten.
Rice is led by Saniya Burks, who leads Texas in scoring and is sixth in the nation, averaging 32 points a game. Her father, Antonio Burks, coaches the Lady Dawgs and can't wait to get back on the court.
"We haven't touched the ball since last Friday," he said this week. "We needed to do something to try to get the rust off. I took Saniya to Anytime Fitness in Ennis just to work out Thursday. We hit the weights and did some cardio. We just had to get out and do something."
