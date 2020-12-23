The Rice Lady Bulldogs returned to the court this week and won two critical district games, beating Scurry-Rosser 40-25 on Monday and knocking off defending district champ Malakoff 54-38 on Tuesday.
Saniya Burks led the way against Malakoff with 26 points 12 rebounds, six steals and eight assists, and Jonisa Espinosa had a huge game with a double-double, scoring 11 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Lexie Davis scored six points, made three steals and handed out three assists, Aaliyah nezar scored four points to go along with five rebounds and a steal and Alyssa Claxton scored four points and grabbed two rebounds.
Genesis Mendez and Leslie Romero scored two points each.
On Monday Burks dropped in 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, two steals and four assists to lead the way against Scurry-Rosser, and Nezar had a big game with 13 points, four rebounds and a steal.
Espinosa had 10 rebounds and four points, Davis scored seven points to go along with three assists and Claxton scored two points and grabbed two rebounds.
Rice is now 12-1 for the season and 3-0 in district play.
