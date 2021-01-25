The Rice Lady Bulldogs just keep winning -- and getting better along the way.
Coach Ki'Undrea Smith's kids aren't just having the best girls basketball season in Rice's history, but they're improving up and down the lineup as a team and as individuals -- and as Rice heads into the final four games of the season Smith has more and more weapons all over the court.
The Rice girls are now 9-1 in district going into a first-place showdown at Mildred (11-0) Tuesday, and 18-2 for season. More importantly, they seem to be peaking just in time to storm into the playoffs.
Saniya Burks, Rice's phenomenal freshman, has led the way all season, and as Rice prepares for the playoffs other players have been stepping up and playing bigger roles.
Alyssa Claxton had a career-high 20-point night last week, and Aaliya Nezar and Lexi Davis have both come through with high-scoring games recently. Jonisa Espinosa has been a force on the boards all year and leads Rice in rebounding, and Hanna Harwell has been one of the leaders on defense all season.
All of those players have made strides and are much better today than they were when the season of growth started.
"As a team we're better," Smith said. "And all of our girls have stepped up and played better."
The Lady Bulldogs are not only playing better but they're playing with more confidence, and as the season has worn on they've accepted more responsibility as a team and as individuals.
Burks has been terrific and has put together an MVP season as a freshman, but Smith's team is a lot more than Burks, who has had some 30-point nights and recently put together an impressive triple-double, scoring 33 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and making 10 steals against Blooming Grove.
The overall effort and hard work from every girl on the team has changed the way basketball is played at Rice, where the boys team has been one of the most successful in the Golden Circle for the past five seasons.
Now the Lady Bulldogs are having their own memorable season.
They looked polished and confident again on Friday night with their 46-36 win over Malakoff, which went unbeaten to win the district a year ago. Malakoff is now in third place in the district with four losses (two to Mildred and two to Rice).
Burks led the way Friday with 19 points, six rebounds, three steals and four assists. Nezar had another big game, scoring 10 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists, and Espinosa crashed the boards again and pulled down 10 rebounds while scoring eight points and handing out an assist.
Claxton, who has really come on strong of late, had seven points and three rebounds, and Harwell scored two points and two rebounds and helped lead the defense along with Davis, who came up big with five assists.
