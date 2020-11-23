Rice's red-hot Lady Bulldogs are off to a remarkable start and are 5-0 after beating Hillsboro 47-29 on Saturday.
Freshman Saniya Burks led the way again, scoring 19 points while grabbing three rebounds and making two steals and handing out two assists.
Jonisa Espinosa had a big game with eight points and seven rebounds, and she also picked up two steals. Hannah Harwell scored seven points and hauled down two rebounds, and Aaliyah Nezar scored two points and had three rebounds and two steals.
Lexi Davis dropped in five points to go along with two assists, Alyssa Claxton had four points and two rebounds and Genesis Mendez had two points and two rebounds.
