Rice's Lady Bulldogs stayed unbeaten with another lopsided victory Friday night when they took care of Cayuga 46-18 with an impressive display of defense.
Freshman Saniya Burks, who is having a tremendous season, led the way with 17 points, five rebounds and two steals and Alyssa Claxton had a big night, pouring in 16 points to go along with two steals.
Aaliyah Nezar scored six points and Jonisa Espinosa scored four points and pulled down six rebounds. Leslie Romero scored two points and had two rebounds and Lexi Davis scored a point, had a rebound and handed out an assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.