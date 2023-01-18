RICE -- Saniya Burks, the leading high school girls scorer in Texas, scored 22 points to lead the Rice Lady Bulldogs over the rival Mildred Lady Eagles 50-26 in Rice on Tuesday night. Despite the slower night for Burks, the Lady Bulldogs had the hot hand shooting, collectively hitting nine 3-pointers.
The Lady Eagles, while playing well defensively for most of the game keeping Burks' scoring totals to a mere mortal level, struggled shooting, hitting only a pair of 3-pointers with nearly all the players scoring less than their average.
Rice jumped out on the Eagles early running out to an 18-5 lead early in the second quarter. The Eagles were able to cut the lead to 24-14 at halftime, but the Lady Bulldogs ran away with the game in the fourth quarter scoring eighteen points in the quarter.
Burks led all scorers and had eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Aaliyah Nezar scored nine points on three 3-pointers, with four rebounds, and a steal. Brylie Upchurch scored six points on back-to-back 3-pointers. Liviyah Nezar scored five points including one 3-pointer with a rebound and an assist. Chloe Perry scored three points on a 3-pointer with five rebounds and an assist. Kylie Loper scored two points. Leslie Romero rounded out the Bulldog scorers scoring one point with two rebounds and a steal.
Amy Adamson earned a double-double for the Lady Eagles scoring 10 points with 13 rebounds and two assists. Kami Owen scored six points including hitting a 3-pointer, while playing excellent defense on Burks, and had an assist and two steals. Kasey Bonner scored four points with six rebounds and a steal. Arianna Neason scored three points on a 3-pointer, with seven rebounds, two assists, four steals, and a block. Parker Kittrell rounded out the Eagle scorers, scoring three points with six rebounds. Marcella Bryan also had some big minutes for the Eagles with six rebounds.
This was the second meeting between the rivals this season with each team taking home a victory at home. Both teams are in the middle of the battle for playoff spots. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 17-8, 5-3 in the district, while Mildred falls to 21-5 and 6-2 in the district, one game behind first-place Malakoff, which was upset by Scurry-Rosser Tuesday. Mildred is in second place in the district, a game up on third-place Rice with six games left.
Rice heads on the road next, traveling to Malakoff on Friday, while Mildred hosts Palmer. Mildred plays first-place Malakoff Tuesday at home, where the Lady Eagles can forge a tie for first-place (with a win over Palmer) and Malakoff.
