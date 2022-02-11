Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Rice's Saniya Burks, seen here driving by Teague in the Kiwanis Classic girls' championship game, scored 50 points in her final two games of the regular season this week, scoring 29 in a win over Kemp and 21 in the season finale victory over Eustace.

Rice opens the 3A playoffs against West at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hubbard.