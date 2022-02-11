The Rice Lady Bulldogs beat Kemp Monday night 64-42 and closed out the season Tuesday with a win over Eustace 45-31. Rice opens the 3A playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Monday against West at Hubbard.
Saniya Burks, the leading scorer in the Golden Circle, scored 29 against Kemp and 21 against Eustace.
Alyssa Claxton played an all-around game for her senior night finishing with 15 points against Kemp. Aaliyah Nezar was hot from beyond the arc, knocking down four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points.
Kelly Montgomery (4 points) and Brylie Upchurch (2 points) also scored for Rice against Kemp.
Claxton had 12 points and Nezar scored nine against Eustace. Rice finishes third in the district with a record of 10-4, and 21-6 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.