Rice's Lady Bulldogs kept rolling and won their second game in two nights Wednesday when they defeated Eustace 40-22 to improve to 17-4 for the season and 6-2 in the district race.
Saniya Burks led the way, just missing a double-double with 23 points and nine rebounds. She scored 30 points Tuesday night in a 39-30 victory over Palmer. Burks did a little of everything in the victory over Eustace, handing out six assists and making four steals.
Alyssa Claxton, who is having a big season for Rice, scored 10 points and grabbed two rebounds Wednesday and Leslie Romero played great defense taking two charges while adding five points and pulling down eight rebounds. Rice travels to Scurry-Rosser for a district game Friday.
