RICE -- The Rice Lady Bulldogs survived a late Mildred rally to hold on to a 57-56 victory over the Lady Eagles Tuesday night in Rice.
Rice started fast and led by 16 points at the half. The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Bulldogs 12-3 in the third quarter and ended up closing the game to 55-54 with 54 seconds left. Saniya Burks was fouled with 13 seconds left and hit both free throws to extend the lead to three points. Kami Owen scored a quick basket to close the lead back to one point but the Lady Eagles were unable to get the ball back and the Lady Bulldogs held on for the victory.
Saniya Burks scored 28 points in the victory to lead all players with 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and a steal. Alyssa Claxton had a great game with 14 points including 3 three-pointers, 4 rebounds, and a steal. Kelly Montgomery scored 7 points with 2 rebounds, and an assist. Aliyah Nezar scored 6 points on 2 three-pointers with 3 rebounds, and a steal. Leslie Romero scored 2 points with 2 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. K.K. Davis had an assist and 3 steals despite being held scoreless.
Kasey Bonner led the Lady Eagles with a double-double scoring 18 points including 4 three-pointers, 11 rebounds, and an assist. Amy Adamson scored 13 points with 7 rebounds, and a block. Kenli Dalton scored 9 points including one three-pointer, with 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Kadence Cline scored 6 points with 4 assists and 2 steals. Kami Owen also scored 6 points. Arianna Neason rounded out the Eagle scorers with 4 points including 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.
It was an outstanding game between two good, competitive teams. The teams are now tied at 8-4 in district play and are in third and fourth place in the district going in the final week of the regular season. Both teams are guaranteed playoff spots, but the playoff seedings are still up for grabs.
Mildred will host Scurry-Rosser on Friday then travel to Kemp on Tuesday for their regular-season finale. The game on Friday could have playoff seeding implications as Scurry-Rosser is currently in second place in the district. Rice hosts Kemp on Friday before traveling to Eustace next Tuesday for their regular-season finale.
