Rice's Lady Bulldogs stayed hot when they returned to the court over the weekend and extended their winning streak to seven games with critical victories over Kemp and Scurry-Rosser.
The Lady Dawgs defeated Kemp 65-55 on the road Friday and downed Palmer 40-34 at home Saturday to improve to 10-3 in the tight race 18-3A race, just a game behind first-place Mildred with one game left. The Lady Dawgs, who are now 22-8 overall, play their final regular season game Tuesday night at home against Scurry-Rosser.
Saniya Burks, who leads Texas and is sixth in the nation in scoring, averaging more than 32 points a game, didn't lose a beat after sitting out a week because of the weather.
Burks came back strong, scoring 39 points and pulling down six rebounds while making seven steals, blocking four shots and handing out three assists against Kemp and scoring 23 points, grabbing seven rebounds, delivering five assists. making four steals and blocking three shots against Palmer.
She had 71 points and 13 rebounds in the two victories.
Aaliya Nezar had 14 points and four rebounds against Kemp and scored 12 points with two rebounds against Palmer.
Levi Nezar (6 points vs. Kemp, one point against Palmer), KK Davis (four points against Kemp), Leslie Romero )three points and two rebounds against Palmer) and Sloan Cadena (two points and four rebounds against Kemp, one point against Palmer) all played well in the two victories.
