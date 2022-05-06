Rice's Alyssa Claxton has signed a letter of intent to accept a basketball scholarship to SAGU (Southwestern Assemblies of God University) in Waxahachie.
Claxton is a big reason Rice's girls basketball team took flight in recent years. She has done it all for the Lady Bulldogs, who emerged as a power in the Golden Circle the past two seasons, winning their first district title in the program's history in 2021 and winning the Kiwanis Classic Tournament for the first time in December 2021.
Claxton is a two-time First-team All-District 18-3A player and a two-time All-Golden First-team player.
Claxton averaged almost nine points (8.6) a game and pulled down seven rebounds a game while handing out three assists a game.
