The Rice Lady Bulldogs (AKA, Rice's Bomb Squad) kept rolling Tuesday night by beating Kemp 72-32 to improve to 4-2 in the district race and 15-4 for the season. The Rice girls bombed the nets throughout the game and finished with a dozen 3s, making 12 treys in the romp.
Saniya Burks, who leads the Golden Circle in scoring, had another big night, pouring in 27 points, including nine on three 3s, but she wasn't alone.
Aaliyah Nezar posted her career high with 21 points, and most of her scoring came from beyond the arc as she made five 3-pointers to lead Rice's Bomb Squad.
Alyssa Claxton had 15 points and most of those came from rainbow shots as she hit four 3-pointers as Rice's Big 3 (no pun intended) of Nezar, Claxton and Burks combined for 12 3s and 36 points. KK Davis, who hit the winning shot to help Rice win the Kiwanis Classic two weeks ago, scored seven points against Kemp.
Rice will be at home against Eustace Friday night.
