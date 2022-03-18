Rice's sensational sophomore Saniya Burks was named the District 18-3A MVP and Blooming Grove freshman Brooke McGraw was the district's Newcomer of the Year as several players from the Golden Circle, including Mildred's entire starting five, earned post-season honors.
Burks did it all for Rice and was an easy choice as the district's MVP and McGraw had a breakout season for Blooming Grove along with her twin sister, Janey, who earned All-District Second-team honors.
Rice's Alyssa Claxton, a senior, and Ailiyah Nezar, a sophomore, were named to the 18-3A First-Team and Mildred's Kasey Bonner and Amy Adamson, a pair of juniors who led the Lady Eagles, earned First-Team honors along with Blooming Grove junior Tianna Glenn.
Mildred seniors Kenli Dalton and Kadence Cline and Mildred junior Arianna Neason all earned Second-Team honors. Rice senior Kelly Montgomery earned Second-Team honors and Rice's KK Davis was named to the 18-3A Honorable Mention list.
