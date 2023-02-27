WACO -- It's over. Sadly, and valiantly the best season in Rice girls basketball history ended Saturday afternoon, 70 miles from Rice and three games away from winning a state title in San Antonio.
In ended with Rice scrambling, hustling and fighting to the end, challenging the top-ranked 3A team in Texas until the Rice girls sadly ran out of time.
That's the best way to describe what happened to The Lady Bulldogs, who broke through one milestone barrier after another on an incredible run through the Class 3A playoffs before losing to defending state champ and top-ranked Fairfield 47-43 in the Region III title game in the Midway gym.
Saniya Burks put on a show in the second half, and despite being hounded the entire game, she scored 23 of her 29 points in the final 16 minutes and scared Fairfield, a team that devoured teams this season with a fast-paced, full-court press that produced one one-sided win after another. But on Saturday Fairfield held the ball to milk the clock in the second half to hold Rice off.
The Lady Dawgs outscored Fairfield 31-17 in the second half, holding the Lady Eagles to single digits in the third (8 points) and fourth (9 points) quarters after Fairfield scored almost 300 points in its first four playoff games.
It was a bitter loss.
Still, the comeback -- although too little too late -- said volumes about the Rice kids, who gave the school, the Rice community and area fans all over the Navarro County a season to remember, and a no-quit finish that showed heart and grit.
"This season was one for the history books here at Rice," said Rice coach Antonio Burks, who arguably should be the girls 3A Coach of the Year in Texas.
"My heart is full watching these young ladies compete and with a never say die attitude every night. To be one of the last eight teams standing in all of 3A basketball with our tallest player being 5-8 speaks to the intensity and effort they play with every night.
"These young ladies stood toe-to-toe with the defending state champions and actually outscored them 31-17 in the second half with no senior experience! I'm excited for these girls next season."
The Lady Dawgs didn't lose. They didn't get beaten. They simply ran out of time, after making a magnificent run against a powerhouse Fairfield team that doesn't just beat teams, but crushes them. Fairfield (38-2) has won the state title two of the last three seasons, including a 4A title, and looks well on its way to another 3A title after hanging on against Rice.
In the four previous playoff games Fairfield outscored opponents 290-111 (yes, all four teams had impressive records and resumes before losing to Fairfield in one-sided romps the playoffs).
During the regular season Fairfield typically blew teams off the court with a towering (6-0, 5-11, 5-11) and talented front and a fast and furious defense that pressed and rattled teams throughout the season, winning games by scores such as 78-0, 88-2, 78-8 and 66-6.
The Lady Eagles won back-to-back games in the playoffs by identical 71-26 scores and defeated Hitchcock 65-31 Friday night in the Region Semifinal game.
They won Saturday by holding the ball and barely holding on.
It appeared Fairfield was on its way to another laugher in the Region III Championship game when it jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter and then took a 30-12 halftime lead.
Fairfield hit some big shots early and several Rice shots, including four 3-pointers, rattled in-and-out the basket, skipping off the rim to the frustration of a large crowd of Rice fans. And it seemed that every close call went against Rice.
But the Rice girls never got down, never panicked and just hustled their way back in the game.
After making a living with its full-court press, Fairfield never pressed Rice at any point in the game, but took the lead by dominating the boards early with its ridiculous height advantage. Rice's tallest player is 5-8 but the Lady Dawgs have beaten taller teams all season, winning 27 games, including putting together a 14-game winning streak before Saturday's bitter loss.
Rice was at its best, winning close playoff games that were decided late, always finding a way to come through in the heat of the moment, including Saniya's fabulous finish against Teague when she scored all 17 of Rice's fourth-quarter points while playing with four fouls. Then then there was the Mexia game when the Lady Dawgs beat the Lady Cats in an intense fourth quarter after Saniya fouled out with 1:23 left in a tight game.
Without Saniya, the Rice girls -- Aaliya Nezar, Livi Nezar, Sloan Cadena, KK Davis and Leslie Romero -- held state-ranked Mexia scoreless for the final 1:23 and beat the Lady Cats. And that same group was a huge part of Saturday's comeback.
Rice coach Antonio Burks said more than once of his girls that "They find a way to win."
They came oh-so-close to doing it again Saturday.
A couple of rattled shots that bounced off the rim, a number of close calls that didn't go Rice's way ... the over-the-back fouls by Fairfield that didn't get called ... It was much closer than the final score.
Despite the lop-sided height disadvantage, the Rice girls hustled to get long rebounds, and came through with clutch shots during the comeback. They had confidence and pride as the just kept coming and coming right down to the buzzer.
Aaliya Nezar scored five points, Cadena scored three and Kylie Loper, KK Davis and Livi Nezar scored two points each in the low-scoring game.
These girls won more games (27) than any team in the history of the program and advanced further in the playoffs than any Rice team, falling one win away from a trip to San Antonio and the state tournament, and just three wins away from a state title.
Saniya finished her brilliant season leading all of Texas in scoring and finishing in the Top 10 in the nation. She scored more than 1,000 points this year and has now scored more than 2,500 in her three-year career at Rice.
She has been nominated for Dave Campbell's Miss Texas Basketball Player of the Year, which is decided by fans voting on the internet, and should win the award easily.
She's back next year with all the Rice starters for what promises to be another big season.
No one will forget this one, or this team's courageous comeback Saturday.
"I want to thank my administration for all their support and our fans and our community for their undying support. Every round they got stronger. One of my teachers said her fifth grade daughter wants to play basketball now because of the Lady Bulldogs. If my girls can inspire our youth then I say that was a successful season win or lose!"
