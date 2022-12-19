Rice's Saniya Burks

Rice's Saniya Burks, seen here driving by Teague in last year's Kiwanis Classic girls' championship game, was the Kiwanis MVP, the District 18-3A MVP and the Golden Circle Girls Player of the Year as a sophomore.

She is off to an incredible start this year and is the leading girls scorer in Texas, averaging 33 points a game, and ranked third in the nation in scoring.

 
RICE -- Rice junior Saniya Burks is soaring this season. She leads the state of Texas in scoring, averaging 33 points a game, and is ranked third in the nation in scoring among high school girls basketball players.
 
Burks, who was the Golden Circle Player of the Year as a sophomore a year ago, had another amazing game Friday in a 50-43 loss to Malakoff.
 
Burks, a point guard who runs the Rice offense, scored 29 points, grabbed 16 rebounds from her point guard position against a much taller Malakoff team, handed out three assists and made three steals to lead the Lady Dawgs.
 
Livi Nezar and Sloan Cadena both finished with four points and five rebounds and Aaliyah Nezar, Chloe Perry and Brylie Upchurch all finished with two points apiece.
 
Rice, one of the top girls basketball teams in the Golden Circle, is off to a tough start against a brutal schedule.
 
Rice is now 0-2 to start district play with plenty of time to make up ground on Mildred and Malakoff, the two teams that Rice has lost to in District 18-3A games.
 
Mildred, which looks like the best team in the district race so far, beat Rice 58-51 in the district opener and Malakoff held off Rice Friday.
 
Mildred, which is off to a torrid 14-2 start, is 2-0 in the District 18-3A race and travels to Malakoff (2-0) for a key district game Tuesday. Malakoff has already beaten two of the top teams in the district with victories over Rice and Scurry-Rosser.
 
Rice (9-7) travels to Blooming Grove Monday to face an improved Lady Lions team that is off to a 12-6 start overall. The Lady Dawgs will play in the Kiwanis Classic (Dec. 27-29) at Navarro College, where they will try to defend their title. Burks was the 2021 Kiwanis Classic Girls MVP.
 
 
 

