GC Girls Basketball: Rice's Saniya Burks leads Texas in scoring, ranked third in the nation
- By Mike Phillips Daily Sun
-
-
RICE -- Rice junior Saniya Burks is soaring this season. She leads the state of Texas in scoring, averaging 33 points a game, and is ranked third in the nation in scoring among high school girls basketball players.
Burks, who was the Golden Circle Player of the Year as a sophomore a year ago, had another amazing game Friday in a 50-43 loss to Malakoff.
Burks, a point guard who runs the Rice offense, scored 29 points, grabbed 16 rebounds from her point guard position against a much taller Malakoff team, handed out three assists and made three steals to lead the Lady Dawgs.
Livi Nezar and Sloan Cadena both finished with four points and five rebounds and Aaliyah Nezar, Chloe Perry and Brylie Upchurch all finished with two points apiece.
Rice, one of the top girls basketball teams in the Golden Circle, is off to a tough start against a brutal schedule.
Rice is now 0-2 to start district play with plenty of time to make up ground on Mildred and Malakoff, the two teams that Rice has lost to in District 18-3A games.
Mildred, which looks like the best team in the district race so far, beat Rice 58-51 in the district opener and Malakoff held off Rice Friday.
Mildred, which is off to a torrid 14-2 start, is 2-0 in the District 18-3A race and travels to Malakoff (2-0) for a key district game Tuesday. Malakoff has already beaten two of the top teams in the district with victories over Rice and Scurry-Rosser.
Rice (9-7) travels to Blooming Grove Monday to face an improved Lady Lions team that is off to a 12-6 start overall. The Lady Dawgs will play in the Kiwanis Classic (Dec. 27-29) at Navarro College, where they will try to defend their title. Burks was the 2021 Kiwanis Classic Girls MVP.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman sentenced to 20 years in death of child
- Navarro County Jury finds man guilty on multiple charges
- Report: Man killed while fleeing motel over stolen drugs
- Texas AG investigates Texas Bar Foundation recipients
- UPDATE: Richland PD provides details of fatal crash
- Magic on Main Street: Enjoy holiday events this week in Corsicana
- McNutt brothers continue World Cup tradition
- DPS ramps up vehicle inspections
- GC Girls Basketball: Mildred wins key game against Rice in district opener
- Texas AG Office sought list of Texans who changed their gender on their driver’s license
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.