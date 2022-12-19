Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Rice's Saniya Burks, seen here driving by Teague in last year's Kiwanis Classic girls' championship game, was the Kiwanis MVP, the District 18-3A MVP and the Golden Circle Girls Player of the Year as a sophomore.

She is off to an incredible start this year and is the leading girls scorer in Texas, averaging 33 points a game, and ranked third in the nation in scoring.