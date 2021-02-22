Rice's girls basketball team had one of the best seasons in the program's history on its way to the District 18-3A title, and the Lady Bulldogs were honored when the all-district team was announced.
Rice's sensational freshman Saniya Burks was named the 18-3A MVP and Rice coach Ki'Undrea Smith earned the 18-3A Coach of the year award.
Burks did it all for Rice, averaging a remarkable double-double for the season with some head-shaking numbers. She averaged 26.4 points a game and had some 30-plus games and a 40-point night. She doubled up by averaging 10 rebounds a game and also averaged six steals, eight assists and 2.5 blocks a game.
Smith took the Lady Bulldogs from last to first and a district title as her girls finished district with a 13-1 record.
Rice dominated the 18-3A awards.
Sophomore Aaliyiah Nezar was named the 18-3A Newcomer of the Year, and three Rice players earned first-team honors. Alyssa Claxton, a junior, Lexi Davis, a senior, and Jonisa Espinosa, a senior, were all named to the first-team.
