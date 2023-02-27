Rice's Saniya Burks, who led all of Texas in scoring and was in the Top 10 in the nation in scoring, has been nominated for Dave Campbell's Miss Texas Basketball Player of the Year award to the most outstanding Texas high school basketball player(s). Vote for your favorite player on TexasFootball.com.
Saniya helped lead Rice to 27 victories and to the 3A Region III title game.
"We need all our fans to vote for Saniya Burks for Dave Campbell's Miss Texas Basketball Player of the Year. She deserves it," said Rice coach Antonio Burks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.