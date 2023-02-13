BLOOMING GROVE -- All Saniya Burks needed was a little room to run.
And when she got it she ran Rice all the way to the District 18-3A title, nailing down the No. 1 seed in the 3A playoffs while picking up an incredible list of milestones.
Saniya did all that and more Friday, lifting Rice to a 71-50 victory over Malakoff in the Blooming Grove Gym, where she turned the neutral court into her own playground in a showdown for the title.
And oooh what a playground ...
Saniya, who was nervous and anxious to get on the court before the game, and a little worried because she didn't have her shooting sweats, walked off it with a night she'll never forget.
Saniya finished the game with a career-high 46 points after destroying Malakoff with a 20-point third quarter (Rice scored 23) to take over the game and send Rice into Monday's opening round of the playoffs at Italy High School, where the Lady Dawgs meet West at 7 p.m. She also had 10 rebounds six steals and three assists.
Even before her breakout career-high 46 points, Saniya led all of Texas in scoring and was fifth in the nation, averaging more than 32 points a night.
Then came the game to decide the 18-3A title.
What a night!
Saniya ran through two monumental milestones, scoring more than 1,000 (1,042) points this season and topping 2,500 points (2,517) for her career -- and she's just a junior.
She took a 27-27 tie at halftime and turned it into a 50-34 lead in the third and the Rice girls, led by Aaliya Nezar in the fourth, never slowed down, running away with a 21-point romp.
"She was a little nervous before the game and came up to me and said, 'Dad, I can't find my shooting sweats,'" Rice coach Antonio Burks said. "After the third quarter, I started thinking maybe that was a good thing."
It was a very good thing Saniya's Dad is the Rice coach.
At halftime coach Burks changed the defense.
"We changed to a 1-3-1 zone, and we put Saniya down low," he said. "She's our best rebounder and when we went to the new defense it gave her more room, and once she got some space she could get out and run. That got us going and helped our transition game. And she just took off."
After scoring 22 points in the first half, including seven points in the second quarter, Saniya flew down the court, found her 3-point shot and poured in 20 points in eight minutes. Rice started fast and finished even stronger, ripping off a 17-7 run to end the third with a 50-34 lead.
Saniya scored four points in the fourth. Leslie Romero scored six points, including four in the fourth, and pulled down five rebounds. Brooklyn Beckett, a sophomore scored two points in the fourth and got a huge ovation from the Rice fans who rocked the BG Gym all night.
Nezar scored 11 points in the fourth and finished with 17. Nezar was huge in the final regular season game against Scurry-Rosser Tuesday, hitting five 3-pointers, scoring 20 points and kissing a shot off the glass at the buzzer to lift Rice to a 58-56 victory that created a three-way tie for first.
The three-way tie was settled when Mildred coach Loyd Morgan volunteered to take third because Mildred was short a player and the Lady Eagles would have had to play four games in six days. Morgan felt by taking third and not playing until Monday when Mildred opens the playoffs against Grandview at Ennis, his team would have the best chance to advance in the to have the playoffs.
That left Malakoff and Rice to play for the title -- and left Saniya a chance to play the game of her life ...
