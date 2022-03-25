Corsicana freshman Sa'sha Miller took home sixth-place in the Class 5A Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association (THSWPA) State Meet in Corpus Christi.
“She [Sa’sha Miller] had a phenomenal season and is looking forward to the things she will be able to accomplish during her high school career,” said Mashequa Guice, CHS Powerlifting Coach. "This CISD Lady Tiger proved that she is ready to push herself to be one of the strongest young women in strength sports. "
