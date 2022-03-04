Corsicana's Sa’sha Miller finished second in the Region Meet and earned a berth in the Texas High School state powerlifting meet on March 19 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi and Corsicana's Leslee Jones finished fourth in the region meet to earn a medal.
Miller qualified for the state meet by taking home second-place Thursday in the Regional Powerlifting Meet at Longview Pinetree High School. Miller had a 325-pound squat, a 200-pound bench press and a 325-pound deadlift for an 840-pound total to finish second in the region meet.
Jones finished fourth in the region meet to earn a medal, and seven other Lady Iron Tiger power lifters also qualified as alternates -- Cambryn McCollum, Victoria Cruz, Samantha Mendoza, Ruby Green, Laikahs Kelly, Teela Polk and Bianca Rodriguez.
"We competed with everything we had and finished with two medalists," said coach Mashequa Guice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.