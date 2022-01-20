It was a big week for Corsicana sophomore Sahara Gipson, who leads the Lady Tigers in scoring. Gipson was named a finalist for the #TXElite8! after having a monster week for the Lady Tigers.
Gipson scored 10 goals and handed out three assists over a three-game stretch, including a Hat Trick in a come from behind win against Athens in the Palestine Tournament in which she scored all three goals after the Lady Tigers were down 2-0 to pull off the win.
The Lady Tigers also went 2-1 in the Brewer Tournament, beating Carter Riverside 1-0 in cold and windy conditions when Gipson scored on an assist from Mya Jasso.
The Lady Tiger JV team went 2-1 last week, winning twice on the same day in the Brewer Tournament, winning their first game 2-0 on a brace from Celeste Woolard and winning their second game 3-0 with goals from Natalie Pimentel, Deyvn Taite and Alejandra Rondan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.