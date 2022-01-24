Corsicana's Sahara Gipson, a sophomore, is the Lethal Enforcer High School Soccer/Texas Elite 8 girls soccer Player of the Week.
Gipson took home the honor after receiving 59.1 percent of the votes in the field of the eight finalists. Melia Rodriguez of San Antonio Johnson High School was second with 17 percent of the votes. Gipson received more votes than the other seven finalists combined.
Gipson is having a sensational season for the Lady Tigers and had a monster week to win the award as the top girls high school player in Texas.
Gipson scored 10 goals and handed out three assists over a three-game stretch, including a Hat Trick in a come-from behind win against Athens in the Palestine Tournament in which she scored all three goals after the Lady Tigers were down 2-0 to pull off the win.
