Corsicana's Sahara Gipson (19), seen here driving the ball up the field against Mansfield Summit, is the Lethal Enforcer High School Soccer/Texas Elite 8 girls soccer Player of the Week.

She received 59.1 percent of the votes, which was more than the other seven finalists combined.

Gipson scored 10 goals and handed out three assists over a three-game stretch, including a Hat Trick in a come-from-behind win against Athens in the Palestine Tournament in which she scored all three goals after the Lady Tigers were down 2-0 to pull off the win.