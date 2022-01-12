Corsicana's Lady Tigers battled a talented team from Mansfield Summit Tuesday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where Summit won 5-1 in a non-district game to improve to 4-0 for the season.
Fernanda Zagal scored for the Lady Tigers, who are now 3-3 for the season. They went 1-1 at the Palestine Tournament over the weekend. They lost to Henderson 4-1 and then bounced back with a 3-2 win over Athens. Sahara Gipson scored against Henderson and then pulled off a Hat Trick, scoring all three goals in the victory over Athens.
The Lady Tigers play in the Brewer Tournament this weekend and travel to Ferris next Tuesday and finish their non-district schedule on Jan. 21 at McKinney North.
They open district play on the road Jan 25 against Waco University with hopes of reaching the playoffs despite playing in a tough district race. They Lady Tigers are young and talented and much improved this season under new coach Andrew Procell.
They begin a tough stretch Friday. They're on the road for the next two weeks and don't return until they play Cleburne in a big district game on Jan. 28.
