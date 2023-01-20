Corsicana's Lady Tiger soccer team just keeps making impressive strides as Andrew Procell's young ladies prepares for district, playing well against a demanding schedule.
Procell was proud of the way his young ladies competed in a tough field in the Pine Tree Tournament in Longview and was elated with their tenacity and talent Tuesday night in a 2-1 victory over Greenville.
"We played some great teams this past weekend." he said. "We went 0-3 but showed a lot of heart and fought through some adversity. Freshman Marche Belmontes scored two goals against state-ranked Jacksonville in a 3-2 loss and Mya Jasso scored against Texas High. Our tournament MVP was freshman goalkeeper Lexus Almanza."
The Lady Tigers took to momentum from the Pine Tree Tournament in Tuesday's home game against Greenville and battled back after Greenville knotted the score to win 2-1.
Procell praised his team after the victory and Sahara Gipson, who scored both of Corsicana's goals and just missed a third goal when her free kick skipped off the post and somehow stayed out of the net.
"I'm so proud of our girls," he said after the victory. "We were going against a tough Greenville team. Sahara Gipson stepped up big tonight. She started off with a goal with an assist from Kiana Lopez-Wilson. Then Sahara blasted a free kick with 10 minutes left to give us the winning goal."
It's unusual that a team with so many young players on the varsity, can also win at the JV level, but that's what happened Tuesday when the junior varsity Lady Tigers beat Greenville 2-0. Both goals were scored by Anette Rodriguez.
The Lady Tigers played at home Friday night in a doubleheader with the Tigers, who played well in a 2-2 tie on Tuesday against 6A powerhouse Waxahachie. Chapo Arrendondo and Damian Briones scored for the Tigers, who were scheduled to play their first home game since Jan. 3 (six weeks) on Friday.
Both the Lady Tigers and Tigers begin district play Tuesday in Ennis.
