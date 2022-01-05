featured
GC Girls Soccer: Lady Tigers hammer Waco Connally 15-1 in season opener
- By Mike Phillips Daily Sun
-
-
Corsicana's Lady Tiger soccer team opened its regular season Tuesday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium with a 15-1 victory over Waco Connally.
That's right, 15-1.
New coach Andrew Procell has made an immediate impact and has high expectations for his team.
"They bought into the new system," he said. "And they really worked hard over the summer. We worked hard every day this summer. We got them to switch it in their minds that they could be great.
"It clicked from the very start," he said. "We're excited about the season."
Procell has instilled a strong work ethic and brought a new confidence to the program -- his kids believe they are going to win and believe in each other."
They had an impressive start in their pre-season scrimmages, beating Lancaster 7-0 and forcing a 1-1 tie against Class 6A Irving.
It's evident all the hard work last summer paid off, and the season is just beginning.
They had a monster performance in their regular season opener Tuesday, scoring 15 goals on a cold night at home.
Sahara Gipson, a sophomore, had a huge night, scoring five goals, and Nallely Alcocer, a senior captain, nailed four goals to lead the way for a Lady Tiger team that is young, talented and full of confidence.
Freshman Mya Jasso scored three times for a Hat Trick and junior Samantha Pimentel got a Brace, scoring twice. Fernanda Zagal, a senior, also scored for the Lady Tigers, who have weapons all over the field.
Pimentel is the leader of the defense, along with Jimena Torres, and Nahedely Sanchez.
The Lady Tigers will play in the Palestine Tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday and game and return home Tuesday for a non-district game against Mansfield Summit. They play begin their district season Jan.25 at Waco ISD Stadium against Waco University High.
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Frank Hamilton Massey was called to his eternal rest on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born in Kerens, Texas on September 26, 1941, just a few months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was 80 years old. He farmed and ranched for many years and ran a feed store, Massey Feed & Seed. H…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Police release names of victims in deadly shooting
- Kiwanis Classic: KK Davis hits shot at the buzzer to beat Teague 60-59 and lift Rice to Kiwanis title
- Year in Review: Corsicana Daily Sun’s Top 10 Stories of 2021
- UPDATE: COVID-19 cases surging across Texas
- Crash claims life on Christmas Day
- Netflix series Cheer to feature Navarro, TVCC rivalry
- Kiwanis Classic: Dawson edges Blooming Grove 70-69 to win first Kiwanis boys' title
- OPINION: Predictions 2022
- Balloon release to honor Ballard
- Navarro Football: Bulldogs name Ryan Taylor new coach
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.