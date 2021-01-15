Talk about breaking out.
Corsicana's Lady Tiger soccer team broke everything except the new scoreboard at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium Tuesday night when they routed South Oak Cliff 10-0.
Goals came in bunches for Brent Hardwick's team as three Lady Tigers all came through with hat tricks, scoring three goals apiece in the team's most lop-sided victory in years.
Jayleen Mercado, Sahara Gipson and Nallely Alcocer all scored three goals to lead the parade to the goal for the Lady Tigers, who scored with speed and precision and drove SOC crazy all night.
Corsicana goalkeeper Leticia Alvarado picked up her first shutout of the season with an aggressive and hustling defense in front of her that kept the SOC girls out of range all night.
The Lady Tigers have a nice balance of youth and talent and they will need all that and more because they play in a very competitive nd talented district. The needed a game like the one they played Tuesday.
"This was a big step in the right direction in our season and in the development of our girls," said lady Tigers coach Brent Hardwick afterward. "We still have a long way to go, but it's always great as a coach to see the light bulbs going off in our players' heads -- seeing them put into play what they work so hard learning on the training grounds."
