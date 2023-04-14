Corsicana's Lady Tiger coach Andrew Procell said his team would make history before during and after the 2023 soccer season.
They sure did.
Just call the '23 kids the best in a decade -- literally.
Procell was right. His young team became the first girls soccer team from Corsicana to reach the playoffs in 10 years, and they claimed their playoff berth in style with a young, talented team that played with passion and turned the program around,
Three players earned 14-5A All-District First-Team honors.
Junior Sahara Gipson a powerful midfielder who has led the Lady Tigers in scoring the past three seasons, led the way and senior defender Samantha Pimentel was right there with her on the First-Team.
Kiana Lopez-Wilson exploded on the scene as a freshman and burned up the net and opponents with her speed and love of the game and was an easy choice to make the 14-5A First team.
Those three young ladies led the way but everyone who played for Procell this season was a big part of the turnaround for a program that looks strong for the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.