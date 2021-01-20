The Corsicana Lady Tiger soccer team is winding down it's pre-district schedule this week before opening district at home against Waco University High School at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium next week.
The Lady Tigers played well against Ferris Tuesday night at home, losing 2-1, and impressed coach Brent Hardwick.
"Overall, the kids played a lot better than the results show," Hardwick said. "They are really coming together."
The Lady Tigers scored when Jayleen Mercado scored on a free kick, and Corsicana's defense, which has allowed just one goal in its last two games at home, played well all night.
Hardwick said he was glad to see one of his top players back in the lineup.
"It was really great to have the spark on the field with the addition of one of my senior captains, Isabella Torres," Hardwick said. "It was her first action on the field after returning from knee surgery that had her sidelined since last season."
The Lady Tigers play Waco Connally Friday and then open district play next Tuesday.
"I feel like we are as prepared as we can be going into district play next Tuesday, " Hardwick said. "
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.