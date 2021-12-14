Andrew Procall has taken over as Corsicana's girls soccer team's new coach, and although the season doesn't begin until Jan. 4 when the Lady Tigers host Waco Connally, Procall's team is playing well already to prepare for the season.
The new Lady Tigers were strong in their first scrimmage on Friday.
They're young and they have a new coach, but the Lady Tigers, who scrimmage Irving at Community National Bank and Trust Stadium at 7:15 Tuesday night, had an easy time beating Lancaster 7-0 in their first scrimmage.
Sophomore Sahara Gipson scored two goals, and sophomore Lizette Juarez scored two goals to lead the way. Freshman Mya Jasso scored a goal and seniors Nallely Alcocer and Fernanda Zagal each scored a goal.
Goalkeepers Jackie Monje and Nayeli Reyna split time with each playing a half in goal to combine for the shutout.
The Lady Tigers play two more scrimmages, facing Irving Tuesday at home and Brewer on the road at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.