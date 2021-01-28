Lady Tigers goalkeeper Leticia Alvarado stopped everything but a defeat Tuesday night with a brilliant performance in goal against Waco University, but Corsicana's girls ended up losing a heartbreaker 1-0 in their district opener.
They just couldn't find the back of the net on a night when the two teams played evenly to start the District 14-5A season at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium.
Alvarado was everywhere she needed to be and then some, saving an amazing 14 shots.
"Leticia was a force in the net, standing on her head at times" said Corsicana girls soccer coach Brent Hardwick, who has a talented team with playoff aspirations. "She worked hard to keep the game close so we had the best opportunity to be successful.
"We just need to be able to piece things together in the attacking third to take full advantage of her hard work."
The Lady Tigers will be on the road Friday when they travel to face Cleburne in a district game.
