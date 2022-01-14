Nallely Alcocer (13) controls the ball

Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Nallely Alcocer, seen here against Mansfield Summit on Tuesday, scored in the Lady Tigers' 5-0 win over Fort Worth Polytechnic on Thursday.

Corsicana's Lady Tigers opened the Brewer Tournament Thursday night with a 5-0 victory over Fort Worth Polytechnic.

Fernanda Zagal had a brace, scoring twice, and Nallely Alcocer, Briana Torres and Sahara Gipson all scored for Corsicana.

