Corsicana's Lady Tigers opened the Brewer Tournament Thursday night with a 5-0 victory over Fort Worth Polytechnic.
Fernanda Zagal had a brace, scoring twice, and Nallely Alcocer, Briana Torres and Sahara Gipson all scored for Corsicana.
Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low 36F. S winds shifting to NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low 36F. S winds shifting to NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: January 14, 2022 @ 3:24 pm
Elna Christine Beaird, age 71, of Corsicana passed away January 9, 2022 at Oxford Glen Senior Care in Grand Prairie, Texas. Graveside services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Resthaven Memorial Park in Corsicana. To share memories and condolences with the …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.