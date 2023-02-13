Corsicana's Lady Tigers stay hot with 6-0 win over Crandall, move into third-place with 2-2-1 record in district.
Sahara Gipson led the way Friday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where she was all over the turf, scoring a Hat Trick and adding two assists. Gipson is one of the leading scorers in the district and after scoring three goals against Crandall she has 11 for the season to go along with six assists.
Kiana Lopez-Wilson, a freshman, also had a huge night against Crandall, scoring two goals. She has seven goals and four assists for the season.
Jocelyn Botello also scored for the Lady Tigers and Lexus Almanza picked up the shutout in goal. Mya Jasso had two assists and Marche' Belmonte, who has eight goals and three assists for year, had another strong game.
The Lady Tigers play Lancaster at home Tuesday.
