1-and-OH!
That's where Corsicana's Lady Tiger soccer team stands today after beating Ennis 1-0 in the district opener.
Andrew Procell's young ladies are not only off to a great start in district but they are off to their best start in the program in years.
And here's the good news -- They're young, like green apples young. Procell has done wonders in just two years and with one of the youngest teams in Texas, the future looks even brighter.
The Lady Tigers beat the cold and beat Ennis at home Tuesday to start the district race and they got there on a winning streak. Corsicana is now 5-5 for the season after winning three in a row, and the 1-0 victory against Ennis isn't a true reflection of the game.
Kiana-Lopez Wilson's goal was the difference, but the goal itself is a snapshot of where the Lady Tigers are these days. It came off a brilliant assist from Sahara Gipson, a junior who is coming off two sensational seasons.
Sahara (what a beautiful name) and Kiana (what a beautiful name) scored (what else?) a beautiful goal when Sahara drove down the middle of the Community National Bank & Trust Stadium turf, lofted the ball over Ennis' defense and watched Kiana run down the ball and the lead on one bounce, gather herself at full speed and slam home a winner from 20 yards out.
Goooooooooooal!
Kiana's mother, Alicia, deserved an assist on the play. Alicia Lopez-Wilson is Navarro's women's soccer coach, whose teams are nationally ranked every season, and she's a former professional player who has played on several Jamaican National teams, a rocket who was lightning-fast as a player and who still has speed to burn.
That's her assist -- her daughter is flat-out fast, too.
The Lady Tigers are a fast-and-furious team, a team growing together fast. It has been a long time since the Lady Tiger soccer team reached the playoffs (2014) but this could be the year.
There's a long road ahead to reach the playoffs, but this team is smart, talented and young -- and Procell is a gift to every player because of his knowledge on and off the field, where he is brilliant teacher an motivator.
There's more.
These girls like each other, and motivate each other. If that sounds like a great recipe, stop by and see them play. You don't have to know soccer to know what's good. These kids not only good, but fun to watch.
They play in an incredibly competitive district (Forney and Red Oak are both ranked) but they get better every day and -- although they're a longshot to reach the playoffs, nobody who follows this team will be surprised to see them reach the postseason.
They have three players who are among the top scorers in the district. Marche' Belmontes, a freshman, has eight goals and two assists, Kiana has seven goals and three assists, and Sahara has seven goals and three assists.
What a threesome. Marche' also has a beautiful name to go along with speed and talent.
And the defense is tight and getting tighter. Lexus Almanza, another freshman, had a brilliant game, shutting out Ennis, and had a "did-you-see-that play" making a save and then quickly making a second save on back-to-back shots. before you could say "Did you see that save." Lexus (what a beautiful name) has literally gotten better every game this season.
The Lady Tigers D is led by Samantha (what a beautiful name) Pimental, a senior captain who anchors a solid defense.
Procell knows what's ahead -- Forney and Red Oak, two favorites to win the district that are both ranked, but he also knows win or lose, his team will get better.
"Our hustle is unmatched," he said. "We hustle all the time."
Just look at the way Mya Jasso, a sophomore who has one speed -- all-out -- plays the game. Procell's girls won't get cheated on desire.
But you already knew that ...
