Corsicana's girls soccer team shut out Ennis 3-0 Friday night on Senior Night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
The Lady Tigers, who wrap up their season Tuesday in Red Oak, have had a big season, improving tremendously and winning more games (8) than in recent years.
They beat Ennis with a goal by senior Nallely Alcocer and two goals from sophomore Sahara Gipson, two players who have been sensational this season. Letty Alvarado had the shutout.
Alcocer scored on a header from a corner kick by Gipson and Gipson scored on a beautiful corner kick that bent into the goal, leaving the Ennis goalkeeper helpless. Gipson scored her second goal on a great cross from Fernanda Zagal.
