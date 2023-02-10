TERRELL -- Corsicana's Lady Tiger soccer team tied Terrell 1-1 Wednesday to stay in the playoff hunt, where they are in fourth-place with eight games left. If the season ended today Andrew Procell's girls would be in the playoffs.
The youth movement continued to produce.
Sahara Gipson, a junior who has led the Lady Tigers for three seasons, scored and Kiana Lopez-Wilson, a dynamic freshman who is having a brilliant season, came through with an assist. Samantha Pimentel and Lexi Valdivia led the defense that has played well all season.
The Lady Tigers have a long way to go to reach the postseason, but Procell's team has made great strides in his two years as the Lady Tiger head coach. The young team has talent and confidence -- not to mention speed -- for a program that has improved almost daily.
"We played tough and well against a good Terrell team," he said. "We had some chances. We just have to capitalize. My defense played very well, led by Samantha Pimentel and Lexi Valdivia. We are currently in fourth so hopefully we can keep it up and make the playoffs."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.