Corsicana's Lady Tigers soccer team won its opener 1-0 over Athens as Brent Hardwick's young team took the first steps into a new season with an impressive performance.
Jayleen Mercado scored an unassisted goal for the Lady Tigers and goalkeeper Leticia Alvarado came through with the shutout.
"We are doing alright," Hardwick said. "We have a lot of new faces this year with everything going on, but it's coming together slowly but sure."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.