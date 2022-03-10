Bradley Gruver won the boys title and Addyson Owen and Savannah Bryant shared the girls individual title as the Corsicana Tiger golf teams dominated the Second Annual Tiger Classic Golf Tournament this week at the Corsicana Country Club by sweeping individual and team titles.
Gruver won the boys individual title with a 77 on a cold, windy day to lead the Tigers to first-place and Owen and Bryant both shot their personal best score of 95 in tough conditions to tie for first place and lead the Lady Tigers to the girls title. The Tiger second-varsity team finished third.
"In spite of less than pleasant weather conditions, the Tigers bundled up and led the field on a blustery cold day," Tiger golf coach Lori Hanie said. She praised the girls team, which won with a team score of 392.
"I'm extremely proud of these girls and the progress they have made over the past couple of years," she said.
The girls had five golfers place in the top nine in the tournament. Owen and Bryant set the pace and Rebecca Dragoo finished fifth with a 98, Callan Nutt took seventh with a 104, and Samantha Blanton finished ninth at 107.
Gruver who is a first-team All-Golden Circle second baseman for the Tigers' baseball team, fired a 77 to win the title by six strokes and lead the Tigers, who shot a combined 388. Gabe Sodd shot a 93 to finish sixth for the Tigers team that included Logan Gruver, Garner Mickle, and Will McSpadden.
The Tigers second varsity team finished in third place as three more Tigers finished in the top 10 in the tournament. Holden Prince was eighth, Ethan Blue was ninth and Wesley Baggett was right behind them, finishing 10th. Jacob Gonzales and Andrew Paulk also played well for the Tigers, who had five of the top 10 golfers.
Corsicana's JV boys team finished in second-place in the JV Tournament. They were led by Bradley's younger brother, Ty Autrey, who took home second-place, Grant Meyers, who placed third, Pearson Franks who was fourth and Chandler Ware.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.