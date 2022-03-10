Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of light rain developing in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.