Corsicana's Jackson McMath led the Tigers and Kyndall Gorden led the Lady Tigers in the District 14-5A Golf Tournament.
McMath shot a two-day 182 to finish as first medalist and fourth overall in the District 14-5A Boys Golf Tournament at the Cedar Creek Country Club and Gorden qualified for the Girls regional tournament as second medalist. The regional tournament is scheduled for April 19 and 20 at the Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club
McMath led the Tigers, who shot two-day 768 to finish second in the boys tournament and Gorden led the Lady Tiger team that included Macki Holden and Tatum Petty.
The CHS boys were fourth after the first day and the only team in the field to have three golfers shoot under 100 both days.
Blane Farmer shot a two-day 188 and lost out on a scorecard playoff for second medalist. Logan Gruver (193), Jake McSpadden (207), and Wesley Baggett (213) were included in the Tigers' final score. Owen Abbe (212) and Kade Mitchell (221) played as medalists, with Abbe firing a 99 on Day 2.
