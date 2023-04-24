KERENS -- The Kerens golf team is headed to state.
The Bobcats consist of Kannon Ritchie, Krayton Ritchie, Andy Conklin, Danny Conklin, and Alex Cobbs and are coached by Kerens ISD Superintendent, Martin Brumit.
They will compete at Lions Municipal Golf Club in Austin for the Class 2A State Championship Tournament May 22-23. The team shot a two-day total of 742 to place third in the 2A Region III Tournament to earn the berth in the state 2A Golf Tournament.
