4-2-21CHSGOLF.jpg

Courtesy photo/CISD

The Corsicana girls golf team finished third at the District 14-5A golf tournament this week at Southern Oaks Golf Course in Burleson.
From left are Becca Dragoo, Callan Nutt, Addy Owen, Savannah Bryant. Not pictured is Avree Mullican.
The Corsicana girls golf team finished third at the District 14-5A golf tournament this week at Southern Oaks Golf Course in Burleson.
Becca Dragoo, Callan Nutt, Addy Owen, Savannah Bryant and Avree Mullican make up the team,

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you