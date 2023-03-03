EUSTACE -- Mildred's Landon Reece and Mason Thompson led Mildred's golf team to the Eustace Tournament title.
Reece, a freshman, won the tournament title with a low score of 75 and Thompson finished third with an 83 as Mildred's young 1-2 punch ruled the day. Reece Reynolds (94) and Luke Wyatt (94) rounded out Mildred's foursome.
Mason McMath, who was the third medalist, led Corsicana to a second-place finish, and the Ritchie Brothers and Conklin Brothers led Kerens to a third-place finish.
Kannon Ritchie (88), Krayton Ritchie (89), Danny Conklin (98) and Andy Conklin (98) combined for a 373 to nail down third-place. Corsicana was second at 359 and Mildred the title with a 346.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.