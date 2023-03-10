Mildred's Landon Reece, a freshman, won the Corsicana Golf Tournament, shooting a 77, and led the Mildred Eagles to the team title. Corsicana's Tigers finished second. Reece won the Eustace Tournament earlier and is on a roll early in the high school golf season.
Mildred had only four golfers so the pressure was on because golf teams play with six golfers and drop off the bottom two scores. That didn't affect Mildred as the Eagles won with four scores.
Reece won the tournament with a 77. Mason Thompson, a sophomore, was second with an 87. Layton Wing shot a 91 and Clayton Dyer shot a 100 for a team total of 355.
Corsicana finished second with a team total of 363. Gabe Sodd led the Tigers with an 89, Jacob McSpadden and Wes Baggett both shot 91s and Jackson McGrath shot a 92.
