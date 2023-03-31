MILDRED -- The spring sports are winding down with district golf tournaments beginning this week, and no one is hotter than the Mildred golfers, who open the two-day District 18-3A Tournament Monday at the Corsicana Country Club.
Mildred won its own tournament at Corsicana on Monday with a 336. Landon Reece led the way, taking medalist honors with a 75. Mildred's Layton Wing was the second medalist, shooting an 81.
Reece has won all four tournaments Mildred has competed in this spring and the Eagles have won three of those. Ironically, the only time the Eagles finished second was at the Brickyard last week when the team shot its lowest score of the season -- a blistering 317. Reece was the medalist with a season's best round of 68.
Reece is just a freshman with a bright future ahead of him. All the Mildred's top golfers -- Reece, Wing, Mason Thompson and Clayton Dyer) have played well -- and are looking forward to the postseason.
"They continue to improve," said Mildred golf coach Shannan Baker. "They're working hard on their game. They continue to improve because of their dedication. They not only come out for the required practices, they play on their own."
