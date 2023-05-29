AUSTIN -- Mildred's freshman phenom Landon Reece topped off an amazing season by finishing 14th in the Class 2A State Golf Tournament.
Reece won every local tournament except one this spring and led Mildred's team to one title after another and then smashed his way through the postseason to reach the state tournament, where he shot an 82 the first day and was even better the second day, firing a 79 for a total of 161. His second day 79 was fifth overall in a field of 72 despite a tougher day when the winds and pin placements effected all the scores.
A good turnout of family and friends showed up from Mildred to support Landon at state, where he looked right at home in his first year of varsity golf.
