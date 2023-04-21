Mildred's Landon Reece is headed to the Class 3A state golf tournament at the Jimmy Clay Country Club in Austin. Reece, a freshman, has had an outstanding season, winning all four big tournaments he competed in this season, including winning the district title.
He topped that off by finishing as the Second Medalist and fifth overall golfer in the Class 3A Regional Tournament this week in Brenham, where he fired a 77 in the first round of play and an 82 on the second day for a 159 total.
The state tournament will be played May 22-23.
