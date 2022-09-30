MILDRED -- Mildred has a gold team again -- and it's boy oh boy, it's a good one.
Not only are the young Eagles talented but freshman Landon Reece is coming off a sensational performance in the Battle of the Brickyard Tournament in Ferris, where he was the top golfer in the field, firing a 70 to medal and help Mildred's team take second place in its division.
Reece was the picture of consistency, shooting a 35 on the front nine and a twin 35 on the back nine to finish two-under.
The team of Reece, Clayton Dyer, Layton Wing, Reece Reynolds and Luke Wyatt shot a 330 and finished behind a home school team of golfers.
"We beat all the ISD schools," said Mildred Superintendent Shannon Baker, who coaches the golf team. "This is the first year we've had a golf team in five years. We had a lot of kids who wanted to play golf. They work hard and play year round."
Baker said Reece's performance as the top golfer at the Brickyard Tournament was well earned.
"It's a well deserved 70," he said. "The kid works very hard. We're very proud of him."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.