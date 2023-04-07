Kannon and Krayton Ritchie

Courtesy photo/Kerens ISD

The Ritchie Twins -- Kannon and Krayton -- took first- and second-place and led the Bobcat boys golf team to a second-place finish and a berth in the Regional Tournament.
ATHENS -- Kannon and Krayton Ritchie took first- and second-place  in the District 19-2A Golf Tournament at Athens Country Club to lead the Bobcats to second place and a berth in the Regional Meet.
 
Kannon won the boys district title, shooting a two-day total of 168, while Krayton shot a 174 and tied for second place. 
 
The Kerens boys golf team of Kannon and Krayton Ritchie, Andy and Daniel Conklin, and Alex Cobb finished as the District 19-2A runner-up and advanced to Regionals (April 19-20) at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.  This is the second straight year that the KHS golf team has advanced to Regionals.  
 

