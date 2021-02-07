The Corsicana Tigers golf teams hosted the first Corsicana Tiger Classic golf tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Corsicana Country Club. A field of 96 players from 14 high schools participated.
The Tigers fared well, earning 10 medalist spots and three team awards. The varsity girls team of Savannah Bryant, Callan Nutt, Avree Mullican, Sam Blanton, and Becca Dragoo placed first in their division with a score of 425.
In the varsity boys division, the Tigers placed second with a score of 375. Varsity players were Brody Hodge, Carson Reed, Bradley Gruver, Will McSpadden, and Holden Prince.
The JV boys team of Garner Mickle, Andrew Paulk, Reece Reynolds, and Logan Gruver won their division with a score of 428. The other JV boys team of Chandler Ware, Ty Autrey, Jacob Gonzales, and Owen Abbe placed third.
The following players earned medalist awards:
Varsity Girls in a field of 31 players
Fourth-place: Savannah Bryant
Sixth-place: Callan Nutt
Seventh-place: Addy Owen
Eighth-place: Avree Mullican
Tenth-place: Sam Blanton and Becca Dragoo (tie)
Varsity Boys in a field of 42
Fourth-place: Carson Reed and Bradley Gruver (tie)
Seventh-place place: Brody Hodge
Junior Varsity Boys in a field of 18 players:
Third-place: Reece Reynolds
