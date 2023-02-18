Here are Paul Borsellino's photos from Rice's 57-51 win over Teague in the 3A Area Round of the girls basketball playoffs Friday night at Hubbard, where Rice won its 12th game in a row to advance to the Region Quarterfinals next week against state-ranked Mexia.
Rice's Saniya Burks led Rice again to continue to carve out a tremendous season. Saniya leads Texas in scoring and is in the Top 10 scorers in the nation. She was surrounded all night by Teague's defense but found enough room to score 43 points, including all 17 of Rice's fourth quarter points, each one of them breaking Teague's heart as the Lady Lions fell to Rice for the third time this season.
The Lady Dawgs won the first two easily, including a 55-33 romp in the Kiwanis Classic title game when Saniya scored 33 points, matching Teagues' entire production.
Rice beat Teague in the Kiwanis title game in December 2021 when KK Davis hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Rice its first Kiwanis girls title. And Rice opened 2020-2023 with a 53-48 win over Teague.
The two teams know each other well so it was no surprise that Teague came to play, and after Rice flew out of the gate with a 27-point first quarter to take a 13-point lead, the Lady Tigers started chipping away at the lead in front of a large and loud crowd at Hubbard.
Rice battled back and still led 33-30 at halftime, but Teague could feel the upset when the Lady Tigers took a 41-40 lead into the fourth, eight minutes away from their biggest win in years.
Enter Saniya.
All she did was score every point for Rice in the fourth quarter and run the offense that out-scored Teague 17-10 to produce a 57-51 victory that the Rice kids -- Aaliya Nezar, Livi Nezar, Leslie Romero, KK Davis and Sloan Cadena --nailed down with an aggressive defense and heads-up play under pressure.
That memorable fourth quarter ended Teague's season and sent the Lady Dawgs to the 3A Region Quarterfinals next week against No. 7 Mexia, which moved on Friday with a victory over Malakoff.
Rice finished in a three-way tie for first in District 18-3A with Malakoff and Mildred, and Rice claimed the title and top-seed rights a week ago with a victory over Malakoff in the 18-3A title game.
Saniya scored a career-high 46 points against Malakoff and after beating West in the Bi-District round and breaking Teague's heart in Friday's Area Round title game, Saniya is on an amazing run.
Just look at her last four games -- all critical showdowns. It started with Rice's dramatic comeback against Scurry-Rosser in the regular season finale that ended 58-56 when Saniya made a steal and a Staubach-like pass to Aaliya Nezar, who hit a drive at the buzzer to send the district race into the three-way tie.
Saniya scored 31 against Scurry, soared to a career-high 46 against Malakoff, beat everything West threw at her, scoring 38 in a 61-40 Bi-District win and topping off the run with 43 points against Teague. That's 158 points in the four biggest games of the season.
And the season ain't over yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.